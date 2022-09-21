Macau visitor arrivals up 3,2% in August

The figure, however, was down 19.0 per cent when compared to the previous year.

Macau registered 331,397 visitor arrivals in August amid an easing of cross-border measures between Zhuhai and Macau.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that 331,397 tourists arrived in Macau in August. The figure was up 3,2 per cent month-on-month but down 19.0 per cent when compared to the previous year.

According to the DSEC, overnight visitors increased by 17.5 per cent year-on-year to 177,640, while same-day visitors fell by 40.4 per cent to 153,757.

Affected by the previous wave of the epidemic, some tourists extended their stay to August, and the average stay of overnight guests increased by 1.5 days to 5.4 days year-on-year. At the same time, the same-day visitor stays increased from 0.1 to 0.2 days, and the average visitor stays increased from 1.2 to 2.8 days.

In terms of tourist sources, there were 290,138 tourists from mainland China, a year-on-year decrease of 21.5 per cent, of which 124,255 were individual tourists.

For the first eight months of 2022, visitor arrivals were down by 25.8 per cent year-over-year to 3,806,263. The tally of same-day visitors, at 2,341,772, and overnight visitors, at 1,464,491, fell by 6.5 per cent and 44.2 per cent respectively.

Macau’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) was up 450 per cent in August, from MOP398m (US$49.2m) to MOP2.19bn (US$270.8m). However, the figure was down 50.7 per cent when compared to August 2021.

Macau’s GGR for the first eight months of 2022 combined stands at MOP28.86bn (US$3.58bn), down 53.4 per cent year-on-year.