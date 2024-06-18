Macau to add new 80,000-seat open-air concert venue in 2025

Chief executive Ho Iat Seng said the venue would be close to the Lisboeta Macau.

Macau.- Macau’s chief executive Ho Iat Seng has announced a new 94,000-square-meter outdoor venue that will hold up to 80,000 people near the Lisboeta Macau resort. The venue is set to be ready for use next year. Macau’s largest indoor venue is currently the Galaxy International Convention Centre, which can hold 16,000 people.

Macau continues to encourage non-gaming offerings to attract more tourists and diversify the economy. In 2023, non-gaming spending by visitors reached MOP71.25bn (US$8.8bn), up 292 per cent when compared to the previous year and 11.2 per cent when compared to 2019.

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, the director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has said she is confident Macau will reach its goal of 33 million visitors this year. She expects the number of non-Chinese visitors to Macau to return to pre-pandemic levels next year. Last year, Macau received 28.23 million visitors, 71 per cent of the 2019 pre-pandemic levels (39.4 million).