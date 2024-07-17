Macau: suspicious gaming transaction reports up 56.7% in H1

Some 2,181 of all suspicious transactions were related to gaming.

Macau.- The Financial Intelligence Office (FIO) has reported that casino operators filed 2,181 Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) in the first six months of the year, an increase of 56.7 per cent year-on-year. Gaming accounted for 75.8 per cent of all STRs.

First-half suspicious transaction reports across all sectors totalled 2,879, a 78.7 per cent year-on-year increase. In quarter-on-quarter terms, the number of reports from casino operators in the second quarter decreased by 6.1 per cent to 1,056.

In 2023, casino operators filed 3,431 STRs, up from 1,177 in 2022.

