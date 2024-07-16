Police arrest man for threatening to blow up Macau casino

The man had reportedly lost money at the casino in the past.

Macau.- The Judiciary Police have arrested a mainland Chinese man, identified as Zhao, after he attempted to hold up a casino in Macau by claiming that he had an explosive device. The man is believed to have lost money at the casino in the past.

The man had approached the cashier’s counter with a bag in his hand and demanded HK$2m, threatening to set off an explosive device if he did not receive it. Staff alerted the casino’s security team. One guard was injured as the man tried to escape. The suspected explosive device turned out to be a power bank. The suspect is facing robbery and injury charges.

