Macau records 1.17m international arrivals in H1

Macau has reached more than half of its target for the year.

Macau.- Ricky Hoi Io Meng, deputy director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has reported that 1.17 million tourists from outside of China arrived in Macau in the first half of the year. He told broadcaster TDM, that authorities are optimistic about reaching the goal of 2 million by the end of the year and three million in 2025, which would be in line with 2019.

Macau’s chief executive, Ho Iat Seng, has set a goal of 30 million tourists in total for 2024. The city received over 14 million visitors in total in the first five months of the year. In a bid to diversify international tourist markets, the MGTO carried out a series of roadshows in Seoul, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur between late April and June.