Macau receives 843,000 visitors in first 7 days of August

Macau received nearly 19.75 million visitors in the first seven months of the year.

The daily average was 120,000.

Macau.- The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has reported that Macau received 843,000 arrivals, or 120,000 daily visitors, in the first seven days of August. The figure was up by 22.45 per cent compared to July when the daily average was 98,000. The MGTO attributed the rise to the summer holiday season.

On Saturday (August 3), the number of single-day visitors entering and leaving Macau reached a new high of 717,197, according to the Public Security Police Force. In July, Macau received 3.03 million visitors, a rise of 9.7 per cent year-over-year and represented 85.8 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Macau received nearly 19.75 million visitors in the first seven months of the year. The figure was up by 37.1 per cent compared to the same period last year. In April, Macau’s chief executive, Ho Iat Seng, said that Macau could attract more than 30 million tourists in 2024.