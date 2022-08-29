Macau received 103,16 visitors from August 20 to 26

The figure was up 18.0 per cent when compared to the previous week.

That makes a daily tally of 14,737 visitor arrivals for the week.

Macau.- The number of visitors to Macau has been picking up after authorities announced new campaigns to promote the city. The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has reported that between August 20 and 26 inclusive, the city received 103,162 visitors. The figure was up 18 per cent when compared to the previous week (12,485 visitors).

On Saturday (August 27)m the city recorded 18,620 visitors, the highest since August 3, when the quarantine rule for outbound travel from Macau to Zhuhai was lifted.

A publicity roadshow with the banner “Experience the Unlimited Fun in Macau” kicked off in Zhuhai on Sunday and is to tour nine cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area. All six Macau casino resort operators are promoting their non-gaming services, including hotels and restaurants, at the event.

Meanwhile, Shandong-Qingdao Macau Week will begin in East China in early September, “to showcase Macau’s diverse ‘Travel+’ offerings” in a bid to attract mainland tourists” for the October golden week. China’s State Council has designated October 1 to 7 as this year’s national holiday.

Macau should take leadership in diversifying its economy, analyst says

As casino operators prepare their bids for Macau’s gaming retender process, gaming executives, analysts and market observers discussed the outlook for the Macau gaming market at G2E Asia 2022.

According to Macau Business, Chen Si, the newly-appointed chief operating officer of Inspire Entertainment Resort, an integrated resort in South Korea said: “There’s an absence of leadership from the government at the working level to coordinate, develop policies and design mechanisms to drive these offers into Macau.

“That’s not really the concessionaires’ role. They have the resources and space to support, but to have them in the driver’s seat is a bit far-stretching.”