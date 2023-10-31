Macau junket promoter tax revenue falls 92% in 2022

The city has tightened regulations on the VIP gaming promotion industry.

Macau.- The Macau government collected MOP3.5 million (US$434,570) in taxes from junket operators in 2022. That’s a 92 per cent decline when compared to 2021 (MOP46.5m) but is unsurprising given that the number of licensed VIP gaming promoters in the SAR fell from 85 to 46 in that period.

The number of operators has fallen by 85 per cent in the last decade, from 235 in 2013 to 36 this year. There has been further scrutiny of the sector since Alvin Chau Cheok Wa, CEO of Suncity Group Holdings, was arrested o n cross-border gambling and money laundering accusations. Casinos terminated arrangements with junkets as a result.

Macau approved a new junket law last December under which operators are no longer permitted to share gaming revenue and are limited to a commission of 1.25 per cent of the rolling chip from concessionaires.