Macau hotels still have rooms available ahead of October Golden Week

Macau.- The countdown for China’s upcoming national holidays has begun, but it doesn’t seem that there will be a huge movement of tourists. According to a survey conducted by GGRAsia, as of Wednesday, most of Macau’s luxury hotels in casino resorts still had rooms available.

It found that only six out of 23 five-star hotels had at least three nights fully booked during October Golden Week from October 1 to 7. MGM Cotai’s Emerald Tower and Skylofts accommodations are sold out for most nights while Wynn Macau Ltd, has four out of the seven nights fully booked.

The Banyan Tree Macau had three nights booked out, while Galaxy Hotel and Hotel Okura Macau, also at the Galaxy Macau resort, were full for six out of seven nights. Sands Casino Hotel Macau already has all seven nights booked up.

The Londoner Macao Hotel and Londoner Court at the Londoner Macao resort have at least four nights sold out, but neither of those are rated five stars by the local tourism authority. The Grand Lisboa Hotel, Grand Lisboa Hotel and Grand Lisboa Palace still have rooms available for most nights of the holiday.

A few days ago, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) confirmed that Macau can no longer expect a big surge in tourism during the national holidays.

In 2021, only 8,159 people arrived in Macau during the October Golden week due to a new outbreak of Covid-19 cases. The daily average of visitors was down 93.7 per cent compared with the previous year. In October Golden Week 2020, 156,300 visitors travelled to Macau.

In May, during the Labour Day holiday season, only 136,647 tourists visited Macau. The overall number represented a drop of 18.2 per cent compared to 2021, when 165,500 tourists visited Macau during the break, and a long way from pre-pandemic numbers. In 2019, 636,600 people visited Macau during the break.