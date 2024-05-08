Macau hotel occupancy rate reaches 89.2% during Labour Day holiday

Occupancy was up by 4.5 percentage points year-on-year.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that the average hotel occupancy rate in Macau was 89.2 per cent during the Labour Day golden week from May 1 to 5. That’s a rise of 4.5 percentage points year-on-year. The peak day was on May 2, with 95.1 per cent occupancy.

The Public Security Police reported that 604,395 visitors arrived in the city during the holiday period: 487,000 from mainland China, 78,000 from Hong Kong, 32,000 international visitors and 8,000 from Taiwan. Average daily visitation was 120,879, below the target of 130,000.

Analysts at JP Morgan have estimated gross gaming revenue (GGR) for Labour Day holiday period to be MOP4.55bn (US$570m), exceeding forecasts.

