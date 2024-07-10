Macau holds roadshow in Malaysia

The event took place over four days.

Macau.- The Macau Government Tourist Office (MGTO) has held a roadshown to promote the Macau in Malaysia. The four-day Experience Macau Malaysia Roadshow was held at the Blue Concourse in Kuala Lumpur’s Sunway Pyramid shopping mall from July 5 to 8. Casino operators took part.

The opening ceremony of the roadshow was attended by Cheng Wai Tong, deputy director of the MGTO; Manoharan Periasamy, director general of Tourism Malaysia; Nigel Wong Chun Teim, president of the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents; Cynthia Tan, deputy president of the Malaysian Chinese Tourism Association; and Vic Lam, chief of the Division of Culture, Tourism, MICE, Trade and Commerce of the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

Macau’s chief executive, Ho Iat Seng, has set a goal of 30 million tourists in total for 2024. The city received over 14 million visitors in total in the first five months of the year. In a bid to diversify international tourist markets, the MGTO carried out a series of roadshows in Seoul, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur between late April and June.