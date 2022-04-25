Macau GGR up 11% between April 19 and 24

Macau’s GGR was up 11 per cent week-on-week to MOP83m (US$10.3m).

Macau.- Sanford C. Bernstein Ltd has reported that gross gaming revenue in Macau was up 11 per cent week-on-week in the week ended April 24. According to the brokerage, GGR was MOP2.1bn, with an average daily revenue of MOP88m, which would be a drop of 69 per cent year-on-year.

Analysts Vitaly Umansky and Louis Li, however, noted: “Despite the rebound, visitation and revenue remain largely subdued due to mainland China Covid-19 outbreaks and restrictive travel and border control.”

They added that VIP transaction volumes between April 1 and April 24 dropped by around 20 per cent compared to March, but retention rates improved. Daily mass GGR so far in April was about 30 per cent lower than in March. Sanford C. Bernstein said they expected the daily casino GGR rate for the full month to be down 23 per cent, “assuming no significant change in travel numbers.”

Macau mass GGR down 8.8% in Q1

The Gaming Inspection and Co-ordination Bureau (DICJ) has reported that mass-market games, including slot machines, accounted for nearly 72.8 per cent of all Macau casinos’ gross gaming revenue (GGR) in the first quarter of 2022, at nearly MOP12.94bn (US$1.60bn).

However, mass-market revenue was down 8.8 per cent year-on-year and 10.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Mass-market games, including slot machines, accounted for 74.3 per cent of Macau’s GGR in the fourth quarter of 2021, at nearly MOP14.18bn (US$1.77bn).