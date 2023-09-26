Macau GGR reaches US$1.49bn in first 24 days of September

Casino GGR for the first eight months of the year was MOP114.01bn (US$14.16bn).

JP Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) says Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue has reached a daily run-rate of MOP500m.

Macau.- Analysts at JP Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) have reported that Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) for the first 24 days of September was MOP1.49bn (US$1.49bn), equivalent to an average daily revenue of MOP500m.

This comes after the first two weeks of September saw a dip in GGR due to extreme weather conditions, with a daily run-rate of MOP430 million. Analysts DS Kim, Mufan Shi, and Selina Li have predicted that the momentum will continue, forecasting GGR from MOP14.5bn to MOP15.0bn for the month, translating to a daily rate of MOP480m to MOP500m.

Meanwhile, October Golden Week from September 29 to October 6 is expected to see an increase in GGR. Morgan Stanley Asia has predicted that GGR during the Golden Week could be approximately 17 per cent higher than for the rest of October.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has increased its daily visitor arrival forecast by more than 10 per cent and now expects an average of “over 100,000” visitors daily.

Macau’s GGR for August was up 686.4 per cent year-on-year and 3.3 per cent month-on-month at MOP17.21bn (US$2.13bn). Casino GGR for the first eight months of the year was MOP114.01bn (US$14.16bn).