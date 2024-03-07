Macau gaming workers pay rises by 6.8% in 2023

Average earnings reached MOP25,290 (US$3,138).

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that the average earnings of full-time employees in the Macau gaming industry in December were MOP25,290 (US$3,138), up 6.8 per cent year-on-year.

Employment figures showed a decrease of over 400 compared to the previous year. There were 23,359 dealers with an average wage of MOP20,870, marking a 5.4 per cent increase from the previous year. This was attributed to workers having been fired in 2022. The last quarter of 2023 saw 387 new vacancies, a recruitment rate of 2 per cent and a turnover rate of 1.6 per cent.

