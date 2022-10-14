Macau eases Covid-19 measures for people arriving outside mainland China

Inbound travellers from outside mainland China must complete fewer Covid-19 nucleic acid tests on the days following their release from quarantine in Macau.

Macau.- The government of Macau has decided to relax Covid-19 measures for those arriving from outside mainland China.

As reported by the city’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center, from October 15, arrivals from outside mainland China will no longer be required to undergo a four-day period of so-called “self-health monitoring” after completing the “self-management” phase.

Authorities stressed during this self-monitoring period, people are should avoid attending events or activities that are crowded.

As part of the announcements, authorities have reduced the total number of Covid-19 nucleic acid tests that travellers from outside mainland China must undergo in the days after they are released from quarantine.

People are now required to take four tests in the first four days after being released from quarantine. Currently, five nucleic acid tests are required within seven days.

In August, Macau had already reduced the quarantine requirement for visitors to Macau from ten days to seven days for those arriving from Hong Kong, Taiwan or overseas.

These new announcements come amid statements by different experts about a possible extension of the zero-Covid policy of mainland China, at least until next year, which means a continued drawn-out recovery for Macau’s gaming industry.

So far, mainland China is the only place with a basic quarantine-free travel arrangement with Macau. The Macau government has repeatedly said that its Covid-19 prevention policies are in line with those of mainland China.