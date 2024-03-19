Macau daily GGR reaches US$78m in second week of March

Analysts expect gross gaming revenue to reach MOP10.5bn.

Macau.- Analysts at Citigroup and UBS have reported that Macau’s daily GGR was MOP629m (US$78m) in the last week, up from MOP610m per day in the preceding 10 days. VIP volumes were down 5 per cent compared to last month, but mass market volumes remain steady.

Analysts at UBS expect GGR for the month to reach MOP10.5bn, which would be nearly 75 per cent of 2019 levels. Andy Wu Keng Kuong, the president of the Macau Travel Industry Council, predicted that Macau’s daily average of visitors could exceed 100,000 in the March 29 to April 1 Easter holiday period, which holds significance in Hong Kong and Macau. Following Easter comes Ching Ming, a public holiday in Hong Kong, mainland China, and Macau, from April 4 to April 6 in China and April 4 alone in Hong Kong.

Macau’s GGR for the first two months of 2024 was MOP37.82bn, up 72.7 per cent from the prior-year period.