Macau Covid-19 cases rise to 1,303 in latest outbreak

Health authorities have reported that the number of Covid-19 cases in the latest outbreak had risen to 1,303 as of midnight on Thursday.

Macau.- The city’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre had reported that the number of Covid-19 cases in the latest outbreak had risen to 1,303 as of Thursday night. Despite this, Cheong Kin Ian, head of police liaison and public affairs division of the Unitary Police Service, insists that a mainland-style full city lockdown is not planned.

A new hotel has been added to the list of venues used for general quarantine. The Grand Hyatt Macau, at the City of Dreams, has designated 300 rooms.

Authorities have been using 470 rooms in the east wing of the Grand Lisboa Palace, which was closed after 13 cases of Covid-19 were linked to the property. More than 500 people have been locked down in the complex.

The other two large casino hotels that have been used for general quarantine are the Sheraton Grand Macau and the Paris Hotel with 2,300 rooms. Both facilities are owned by Sands China Ltd. in Cotai.

The Four Seasons mall was forced to temporarily close on Monday due to Covid-19 cases among its employees. Entertainment venues and outdoor recreation areas such as parks, gardens and beaches in Macau remain closed, but casinos, with the exception of SJM’s Grand Lisboa, remain open, operating at 10 per cent of normal staff levels.

In June, Macau recorded its lowest level of gross gambling revenue since September 2020. The figure was down 62.1 per cent year-on-year (June 2021: MOP6.54bn).