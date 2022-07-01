Macau GGR plunges to lowest monthly tally of the year

June’s GGR was down 25.9 per cent month-on-month from MOP3.34bn (US$413.4m) to MOP2.48bn (US$310m).

Macau.- The new outbreak of Covid-19 cases has led Macau’s gross gaming revenue to plunge 25.9 per cent month on month, from MOP3.34bn (US$413.4m) in May to MOP2.48bn (US$310m) last month. The figure was down 62.1 per cent year-on-year (June 2021: MOP6.54bn)

It’s the lowest monthly GGR of the year and the lowest since September 2020. Macau’s GGR for the first six months of 2022 combined stands at MOP26.27bn (US$3.26bn), down 46.4 per cent year-on-year.

Alidad Tash, a gaming expert and managing director of 2NT8 has predicted that 2022 GGR is now likely to be closer to 2020 than 2021. In 2020, the city’s gross gaming revenue fell 79.3 per cent year-on-year to MOP60.4bn (US$7.5bn). GGR for 2021 rose was 43.7 per cent higher than that at MOP86.86bn (US$10.82bn).