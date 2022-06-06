Macau could receive 40,000 visitors per day in June

Macau Government Tourism Office director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes believes the number of visitors could increase after a relaxation in Covid-19 test validity for visitors from Guangdong.

Macau.- The news of an extension of Covid-19 test validity for visitors from neighbouring Guangdong province has been welcomed by the gaming and tourism sectors in Macau. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, the Macau Government Tourism Office director, has said the number of tourists was between 30,000 and 40,000 when tests were previously valid for seven days.

Senna Fernandes said that the MGTO will continue to carry out promotions and offer discounts on air tickets and hotels for mainland tourists to attract more tourists to visit Macau during the summer vacation period.

She also said that Macau authorities are planning to hold a “Macau Week” promotional event in Qingdao, Shandong province, in August. The tourism bureau is considering holding similar roadshows in other parts of the mainland in the second half of this year.

Some 606,841 tourists arrived in Macau in April. The figure was up 15.2 per cent when compared to the previous month (526,912 visitors) but down 23.7 per cent against 2021. Mainland China continues to be the only country to have a largely quarantine-free travel bubble with Macau.