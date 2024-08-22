Macau chief executive won’t run for second term

Ho Iat Seng cited health concerns.

Macau.- Macau’s chief executive (CE), Ho Iat Seng, has announced that he will not seek re-election due to health reasons. He will be the first chief executive not to do so since elections were first held in 1999.

Elections will be held on October 13, with the next CE to take office on December 19. Iat Seng was elected on August 25, 2019, and sworn in on December 20 of the same year.

He said in a statement: “Due to the fact that my health has not been fully restored, for the sake of Macao’s long-term development and from the perspective of the overall situation, I have decided not to participate in the election for the sixth-term chief executive.”

Ho Iat Seng’s government has seen Macau’s six casino concessionaires renew their casino licences and Macau has worked to increase non-gaming offerings.

