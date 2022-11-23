Macau casino operators to take part in Light up Macao 2022

The event has been running for the past seven years.

Light up Macao 2022 aims to draw visitors to different districts of the city to enjoy Macao by night.

Macau.- Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has said that all six casino operators will support the territory’s Light up Macao 2022 event. Held between December 3 and January 1, the event will involve light installations in 28 areas in eight districts including at the six gaming operators’ facilities.

Interactive games, projection mapping shows and performances will also be scattered across the city during the period. The event, which has been running for seven years, is estimated to cost about MOP17.4m this time around, 8.4 per cent less than last year’s event.

Due to new Covid-19 cases in China, travellers entering Macao from mainland China are currently required to undergo a nucleic acid test on the second day after their arrival.

Golden Week offered little boost for Macau visitor tally in October

The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that 580,333 tourists arrived in Macau in October. The figure was up 4 per cent when compared to the previous month and up 76.8 per cent year-on-year.

Despite the growth, the performance was disappointing given that the October Golden Week took place in the first week of the month. Some 182,000 visitors arrived in Macau between October 1 and 7, accounting for 31.4 per cent of the entire month’s arrivals. Of those, 163,000 were from China.

The number of tourists from mainland China for the month as a whole was 518,843, up 72.4 per cent year-on-year. Of those, 202,166 were travelling under the mainland’s Individual Visit Scheme.