Macau: shorter Covid-19 test validity for Zhuhai crossings to last another week

Authorities have reduced the validity of negative Covid-19 tests from 48 hours to 24 hours.

The measure is a result of new cases of Covid-19 detected in recent days.

Macau.- Until November 30, all people travelling between Macau and Zhuhai in the neighbouring province of Guangdong will be required to hold a negative Covid-19 nucleic acid test certificate issued within 24 hours. Introduced on November 16 in response to new Covid-19 infections in Guangdong, the measure was scheduled to last until tomorrow (November 23). Test validity was previously 48 hours.

New Covid-19 cases in Guangdong province have delayed the resumption of package tours from mainland China to Macau. Macau Tourist Guide Association president Angelina Wu Wai Fong has said she is confident package tours will resume this month.

Mainland China continues to be the only country to have a largely quarantine-free travel bubble with Macau.