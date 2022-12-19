Macau announces table and slot numbers for each casino

Authorities have revealed the maximum number of gaming tables and gaming machines that each operator will be allowed to operate.

Macau.- Authorities have announced the maximum number of gaming tables and machines that each Macau casino operator will be allowed to operate from next year. The numbers are:

– Venetian Macau: 1,680 gaming tables and 3,700 slot machines

– SJM Resort: 1,250 and 1,700

– Galaxy Entertainment: 1,000 and 1,700

– MGM: 750 and 1,700

– Melco Resorts & Entertainment: 750 and 2,100

– Wynn Resorts: 570 and 1,100

In August, an executive order set the maximum number of gaming tables across all casinos at 6,000 while the maximum number of gaming machines was set at 12,000.

In the third quarter of this year, Macau’s six gaming operators operated 37 casinos with 5,974 gaming tables and 12,387 gaming machines spread across the city. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, there were 6,739 tables and 17,009 slot machines.

The government has announced that casino operators will be required to increase their non-gaming investment by around 20 per cent of their initial pledge if Macau’s annual gross gaming revenue reaches MOP180bn (US$22.45bn) by 2027.

If that figure is reached in 2028, 2029, 2030, or 2031, the increment will be reduced to 16 per cent, 12 per cent, 8 per cent or 4 per cent respectively. There will be no need for additional non-gaming investment if the MOP180bn target is only achieved in 2032, the last year of the new concessions.