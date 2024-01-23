Macau: 8 arrested over counterfeit chip scam

Three of the suspects were arrested in mainland China.

Macau.- Eight people have been arrested for alleged involvement in a counterfeit chip scam that caused a casino to suffer losses of approximately HK$1.62m (US$210,000). A casino in Cotai reported a suspicious incident to the police on 20 January after a dealer identified a discrepancy during the collection of 25 chips, each with a face value of HK$10,000,

According to Macau Business, an investigation revealed that suspects had altered the chips, originally valued at H$D100, to make them look like genuine HK$10,000 chips. The counterfeit chips were then exchanged and laundered at baccarat tables.

While five suspects were intercepted at the casino, three were arrested in mainland China. According to officers in Macau, at least one suspect remains at large. The Judiciary Police seized 33 counterfeit chips with an estimated value of HK$1.62m.

Those arrested in Macau have denied their involvement. They claim that they had followed instructions and received compensation for participating in casino games.

