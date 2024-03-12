Macau: 10 cultural projects being evaluated for casino funding

The projects were referred via a mechanism created last year.

Macau.- At least 18 proposals have been referred to Macau’s initiative to provide funding via casino operators. Ten of these are arts or cultural projects, according to Wong Soi Man, director of the Maritime and Water Affairs Bureau. It’s been confirmed that the fishing sector could also benefit.

The system was introduced last July to refer groups seeking funding for cultural and sporting projects to the city’s six gaming operators for evaluation. The fishing sector may seek support to help with the annual moratorium on fishing activity, which usually lasts more than three months.

See also: Sands China and CCTV.com to organise events in Macau