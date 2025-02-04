Lotte Tour shares Jeju Dream Tower financial report for January

The venue reported casino revenue of KRW29.42bn (US$20.15m).

South Korea.- Lotte Tour Development, the operator of Jeju Dream Tower casino, has reported that the venue generated KRW29.42bn (US$20.15m) in casino revenue for January. The figure was up 23 per cent year-on-year and up 24.7 per cent when compared to the previous month.

Table-game revenue amounted to KRW28.14bn (US$15.17m), up 23.7 per cent year-on-year terms and up 27 per cent sequentially. Machine-game revenue reached KRW1.28bn (US$880,000), up 13 per cent in year-on-year terms and up 11.5 per cent compared to the previous month.

Hotel revenue amounted to KRW5.53bn (US$3.79m), up 7.5 per cent year-on-year and up 0.4 per cent sequentially. The casino drop was KRW121.1bn (US$82.9m), up 0.2 per cent year-on-year but down 8.8 per cent sequentially.

In 2024, casino revenues rose 93.3 per cent year-on-year to KRW294.65bn (US$200.7m). Hotel revenue stood at KRW84.52bn (US$57.4m), down 7.8 per cent year-on-year.

Jeju residents split on casino impact, survey reveals

The government of Jeju Island has conducted a survey on the island’s foreigner-only casino industry. Among the 1,000 respondents, 25.7 per cent viewed the overall effect of the casinos as positive while 28.6 per cent considered it negative. The remaining 45.7 per cent had no opinion.

Some 49.9 per cent agreed that casinos contributed to inbound tourists staying longer in Jeju, while 21.6 per cent disagreed and 28.5 per cent were neutral. Meanwhile, 49 per cent of respondents thought casinos help to attract foreign tourists.

When asked about the types of projects casinos should undertake to benefit the local community, 34.7 per cent believed that casinos should focus on creating job opportunities for youth, 29.7 per cent cited the tourism industry, 14.9 per cent village development, 12.2 per cent vulnerable groups and 8.5 per cent programmes for students.

Finally, 71.4 per cent were aware that there are foreigner-only casinos in the province, but only 40.4 per cent were aware that Jeju Island directly manages and supervises these casinos. The island has eight casino venues.