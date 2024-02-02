Jeju Dream Tower posts casino sales of US$18m for January

Casino sales were up 267.3 per cent year-on-year.

South Korea.- Lotte Tour Development, operator of Jeju Dream Tower casino, has reported that casino sales for January were KRW23.85bn (US$18.0m). The figure was up 267.3 per cent year-on-year and up 66.3 per cent when compared to the previous month.

Table-game sales amounted to KRW22.76bn, up 70.8 per cent when compared to December and up 293.2 in year-on-year terms. Machine-game sales reached KRW1.10bn, up 7.5 per cent month-on-month and up 55.2 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Hotel sales were KRW5.15bn, down 26.2 per cent from December and down 15.6 per cent year-on-year.

Casino sales for the full year 2023 rose 248.7 per cent year-on-year from KRW43.68bn to KRW152.30bn (US$116.1m). December’s casino revenue declined 20.6 per cent month-on-month from KRW18bn (US$13.8m) to KRW14.22bn (US$10.84m). The figure was up 582.5 per cent in year-on-year terms.