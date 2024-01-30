L&GNSW fines The Star over breach of alcohol laws

The casino operator was fined for letting a woman drink and gamble until she vomited and needed a wheelchair.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has been fined AU$60,000 (US$41,834) by the NSW Independent Casino Commission, for a violation of laws on the responsible service of alcohol.

In December 2021, a 44-year-old woman was allegedly served 12 drinks in less than four hours at The Star casino. She was escorted from the VIP casino area in a wheelchair after vomiting on herself while gambling. Liquor & Gaming NSW made a complaint to the state casino regulator.

The penalty is the largest issued by the NSW Independent Casino Commission since The Star faced an AU$100m penalty following the Bell inquiry, which found it unsuitable to operate casinos in New South Wales.

Liquor & Gaming NSW’s executive director of regulatory operations Jane Lin said the company had implemented measures to make sure the free drinks are only served with “appropriate controls” in place since it resumed the service last year.

The casino operator recently announced the appointment of Janelle Campbell as chief executive officer (CEO) of The Star Sydney, pending regulatory approvals. She is expected to start on February 25.