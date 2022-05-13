Focus Asia Pacific | East Asia | Casino

Kangwon Land to return to pre-pandemic capacity

The resort has recently returned to pre-pandemic opening times.
The resort has recently returned to pre-pandemic opening times.
05/13/22

The South Korean casino will be allowed to return to its pre-pandemic capacity from May 16.

South Korea.- Kangwon Land is to return to normal capacity limit from May 16 after months of restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The complex has been admitting only up to 3,000 customers at a time, but the limit will now return to 6,000.

From April 18, the company was allowed to extend its operating hours to its pre-pandemic opening times of 10am to 6am. 

The South Korean casino reported gross gaming revenue (GGR) for the first quarter of KRW213bn, down 10.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter but up 116.7 per cent year-on-year. 

Casino sales reached KRW226.85bn, down 6.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter but up 132.8 per cent in 2021. Gaming sales were KRW192.2bn, up 125 per cent year-on-year but down 10.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

The South Korean casino received 356,923 visitors in the first quarter. The figure was up by 309.2 per cent year-on-year and up 17.7 per cent sequentially.

In this article:
Kangwon Land

Latest Articles

Latest Casino news from Australasia

Latest Casino news from East Asia

Latest Casino news from South Asia

Latest Casino news from South East Asia

Latest Casino news from Elsewhere