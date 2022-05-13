Kangwon Land to return to pre-pandemic capacity

The South Korean casino will be allowed to return to its pre-pandemic capacity from May 16.

South Korea.- Kangwon Land is to return to normal capacity limit from May 16 after months of restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The complex has been admitting only up to 3,000 customers at a time, but the limit will now return to 6,000.

From April 18, the company was allowed to extend its operating hours to its pre-pandemic opening times of 10am to 6am.

The South Korean casino reported gross gaming revenue (GGR) for the first quarter of KRW213bn, down 10.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter but up 116.7 per cent year-on-year.

Casino sales reached KRW226.85bn, down 6.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter but up 132.8 per cent in 2021. Gaming sales were KRW192.2bn, up 125 per cent year-on-year but down 10.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

The South Korean casino received 356,923 visitors in the first quarter. The figure was up by 309.2 per cent year-on-year and up 17.7 per cent sequentially.