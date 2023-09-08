Jumbo Interactive extends lottery agreement with Lotterywest

Jumbo Interactive has extended its agreement for four years.

Australia.- Jumbo Interactive Limited has announced that it has extended its software licence agreement with Western Australia’s state-owned entity, Lotterywest. The agreement has been extended for four years.

Jumbo will receive 8 per cent of gross ticket sales up to AU$35m (US$22.3m) and 9 per cent beyond that. The agreement includes provisions for the continuation of a jointly funded marketing program.

Mike Veverka, the CEO of Jumbo Interactive, said: “Annual ticket sales have grown from AU$30m (US$19.14m) in FY2021 to AU$38m (US$24.24m) in FY2023, due to improvements in the software platform and marketing efforts. Our teams have worked extremely well together over the past two and half years and we are very excited about the next phase of our growing partnership.”

Ralph Addis, CEO of Lotterywest, added: “The relationship with Jumbo has proved to be a great way to meet the needs of our customers, by combining the respective strengths of Lotterywest and Jumbo. The success we’re seeing in customer experience and engagement is a testament to the excellent teamwork and innovation across our teams and a great basis for future development.”

Lotterywest contributed approximately AU$38m (US$24.24m) in ticket sales to Jumbo’s Software as a Service (SaaS) segment in FY23.