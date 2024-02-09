Jeju Dream Tower posts net loss of US$152.7m for 2023

There was an improvement of 9.4 per cent compared to 2022.

South Korea.- Lotte Tour Development, the operator of Jeju Dream Tower casino, has reported a net loss of KRW203.5bn (US$153m) for 2023. That’s a 9.4 per cent improvement over 2022.

Sales grew by 70.7 per cent to KRW313.5bn (US$236m), while the company’s operating income was up 49 per cent to negative KRW60.6bn (US$45.6m). The company had already reported that casino sales for the full year 2023 rose 248.7 per cent year-on-year from KRW43.68bn to KRW152.30bn (US$116.1m).

In January, casino sales were KRW23.85bn (US$18.0m). The figure was up 267.3 per cent year-on-year and 66.3 per cent when compared to the previous month. Table-game sales amounted to KRW22.76bn, up 70.8 per cent when compared to December and up 293.2 in year-on-year terms. Machine-game sales reached KRW1.10bn, up 7.5 per cent month-on-month and up 55.2 per cent. Hotel sales were KRW5.15bn, down 26.2 per cent from December and 15.6 per cent year-on-year.