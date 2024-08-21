Japan to investigate offshore online casino operations

The National Police Agency will investigate operators of online casinos targeting Japanese people.

Japan.- The National Police Agency plans to investigate offshore online casinos. The agency will share the results of its investigation with other government departments with the aim of informing new rules to protect people with gambling harm.

The agency wants to find out who is running the casinos and how people in Japan visit them. They plan to ask more than 7,000 people about their online gambling habits.

According to The Japan News, the decision was taken after detecting that more young people in Japan were getting into debt because of online gambling. Gambling is allowed in Japan for certain activities like horse racing, but online gambling is illegal.