Japan casino regulators met with Nevada counterparts

Delegates from the Japan Casino Regulatory Commission met with officials from the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Japan.- A delegation from the Japan Casino Regulatory Commission has met with representatives from the Nevada Gaming Control Board to exchange ideas and strategies on regulation in their respective jurisdictions. According to a post on the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s LinkedIn profile, the Japanese delegation included Japan Casino Regulatory Commission chairman Michio Kitamura and commissioner Hirofumi Kitamura.

The Japan Casino Regulatory Commission is responsible for overseeing Japan’s emerging casino industry ahead of the development of planned integrated resorts in Osaka and Nagasaki. It already has a workforce of just over 160 staff members, although casinos are still some years away.

Osaka bid to host a casino with MGM Resorts International and ORIX as partners. Nagasaki chose Casinos Austria International Japan as its partner for its bid. Osaka’s plan has been approved and the opening date is now expected in autumn 2030 at the earliest. Nagasaki’s plan has not yet been approved. In July, governor Kengo Oishi said he had “no visibility” into the examination at the central government level.