IRs in the Philippines: Robinson Land to invest US$177.7m to boost hotel portfolio

The Philippines.- The Gokongwei Group has announced that Robinson Land (RLC), part of its subsidiary Robinsons Hotels and Resorts (RHR), plans to invest PHP10bn (US$177.7m) to expanding hotel portfolio in the Philippines. The company will add more than 990 room keys.

The plans include launching the ultra-luxury hotel NuStar in Cebu, the lifestyle brand Grand Summit in Cebu and Pangasinan and the first Filipino-owned five-star hotel brand Fili in Bridgetowne, Metro Manila.

The NUSTAR Resort and Casino soft-opened its doors in May 2022, becoming the first upscale IR on Cebu island. The resort will eventually have three hotel towers. Tower 1 will be super high-end, Tower 2 will be five-star and Tower 3 will be for the MICE market. The final casino will have a total area of ​​21,000 square meters and will eventually include 1,500 slot machines and 500 tables.

Barun Jolly, senior vice president and business unit general manager of RHR, said: “Our growth is closely aligned with the Gokongwei Group’s commitment to offering the best hospitality options across all travel segments. We are dedicated to delivering elevated luxury and branded stay experiences across the country.”

RHR operates 30 properties across 20 cities and municipalities in the Philippines.

