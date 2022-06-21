IPI brings in security personnel after fire in Garapan

IPI suffered a fire on the site where its Garapan casino hotel is being built.

IPI’s attorney Kevin T. Abikoff has told federal court the company is investigating the cause of the fire.

Northern Mariana Islands.- On June 8, Imperial Pacific International suffered a fire on the site where its Garapan casino hotel is being built. The fire did not damage the structure of the facility but some construction and insulation materials were lost.

Due to this, the company now has security personnel manning both the front and back entrances to the casino site on a full-time basis.

The news was revealed after Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona requested a status report from IPI’s attorney Kevin T. Abikoff.

In his report, Abikoff said: “IPI has requested an incident report from the Saipan Fire Department, but has not yet received it.”

According to the fire department, the incident was isolated to one area and there were no reported injuries or fatalities on the scene.

IPI in settlement agreement with the CCC

As previously reported by Focus Gaming News, Imperial Pacific International has said it is close to reaching a settlement with the Commonwealth Casino Commission (CCC).

The company’s lawyers have told the court that they have settled the terms of the agreement with CCC Executive Director Andrew Yeom and are in the process of finalising the documents.

Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona had issued a temporary restraining order preventing the Commonwealth Casino Commission (CCC) from holding a hearing to decide the fate of the company’s exclusive casino licence, which remains suspended.