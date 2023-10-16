Indonesia demands Meta remove online gambling content in

The Ministry of Communication and Informatics has issued a warning.

Indonesia.- The Ministry of Communication and Informatics has demanded that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, to remove online gambling content from its digital platforms in Indonesia. Communication and informatics minister Budi Arie Setiadi said Meta must address the issue of online gambling and slot content within 24 hours.

The ministry’s director general of public information and communication, Usman Kansong, said Meta had begun to remove content but that much was still available. He demanded the company submit a report on the removed items. Kansong said failure to do so could prompt the communication and informatics minister to escalate the matter to the police.

The minister, Budi Arie Setiadi, reported that during his three-month tenure, which commenced on July 17, 2023, nearly 400,000 items of online gambling content have been removed in Indonesia.

