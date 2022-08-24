Indonesia: “534,138 online gambling accounts closed since 2018”

Gambling is illegal in Indonesia under Article 303 of the nation’s Criminal Code.

Authorities in Indonesia have warned that gambling is illegal and punishable by up to four years in prison.

Indonesia.- The government of Indonesia has issued a reminder warning that gambling is illegal in the country. Johnny Plate, communication and information technology minister, revealed in the Deddy Corbuzier podcast that since 2018 “534,138 online gambling accounts have been shut down.”

He said a gambling syndicate allegedly running eight games and five websites was shut down earlier this month. Meanwhile, eight people were arrested after a raid carried out on August 13. They’re accused of managing online gambling and providing support including marketing and customer service.

Under Article 303 of Indonesia’s Criminal Code, gambling is illegal and punishable by up to four years in prison, with up to six years for repeat offenders.