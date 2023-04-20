Indonesia: 15 sentenced for illegal online gambling

15 men have been sentenced to 10 months in jail and fined Rp50m (US$3,362) each for illegal online gambling in North Sumatra.

Indonesia.- A court in Medan District, North Sumatra, has handed down a verdict against 15 men involved in illegal online gambling. The men have each been sentenced to 10 months in jail and fined Rp50m (US$3,362).

Prosecutors had originally sought 18-month prison terms. However, presiding judge Dahlan Tarigan said that mitigating factors included the fact these were the men’s first crimes, their good behaviour and their remorse.

According to The Star, the trial of the alleged mastermind, Jonni, aka Apin BK, is still ongoing. The charges against him include illegal online gambling, money laundering, and violations of the Information and Electronic Transactions Law.

Prosecutors claim that in 2017 Jonni established a facility with nearly 20 rooms in the Krakatau multi-centre warehouse complex in Medan to assist bookmakers. To expand his illicit business further, Jonni allegedly purchased four storehouses in a housing complex.

Jonni is currently facing charges under Article 303 of the Criminal Code (KUHP) and Article 3 of Law No. 8/2010 on the prevention and eradication of money laundering.

Jonni was said to be operating over 20 online betting platforms from a café in Deli Serdang. Sources suggest that Jonni may have been earning up to Rp1bn per day from his illicit activities. The fugitive had initially escaped to Singapore but was eventually caught in Malaysia in October of this year.