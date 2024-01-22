Indian police bust alleged illegal cricket betting operation in Pimpri-Chinchwad

The operation was allegedly taking bets on the South African Cricket League.

India.- Police in Pimpri-Chinchwad claim to have dismantled an illegal cricket betting operation taking bets on the South African Cricket League. According to the Hindustan Times, police allege that a man named Anil Rohara was running betting from a hotel in the Pimpri market area.

Police seized ₹2,000 cash and mobile handsets. A case has been registered under the Indian Telegraph Act and Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act.

A report by the Think Change Forum (TCF) estimated that tax authorities in India are losing Rs 3.9 lakh crore (US$48.8bn) annually to illegal betting and gambling websites. The report suggests the illegal offshore betting market is now valued at approximately Rs 8.2 lakh crore, with an annual growth rate of 30 per cent.