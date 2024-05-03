LET Group appoints 3 independent non-executive directors

Tou Kin Chuen and John Lo Wai Tung have returned to their roles after resigning in January.

Hong Kong.- LET Group Holdings has announced through a company filing that Tou Kin Chuen, John Lo Wai Tung and Johnson Fu Chi King have been appointed as independent non-executive directors from May 2.

Having served since 2012, Tou Kin Chuen and Lo Wai Tung had resigned in January in protest against subsidiary Summit Ascent’s decision to sell wholly-owned G1 Entertainment, which possesses a gaming licence for Tigre de Cristal in Russia to Dalnevostochniy Aktiv.

Tou Kin Chuen has been appointed as chairman of the audit committee and a member of the remuneration committee, nomination committee and risk management committee. John Lo Wai Tung has been appointed as chairman of the remuneration committee and a member of the audit committee, nomination committee and risk management committee.

Meanwhile, Johnson Fu Chi King has been appointed chairman of the nomination committee, and a member the audit committee, remuneration committee and risk management committee. He served as non-executive director of ZZ Capital International from March 2019 to April 2020. He also worked for Hang Seng Bank, and is a former executive director and chief executive of Hang Seng Bank (China).

In February, the company suspended trading amid a Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) investigation. Trading will remain suspended until further notice.