Indian activist seeks ban on online rummy ads in Mumbai

The activist claims that online rummy is a form of gambling and that promotion is prohibited under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, 1887.

India.- Rajendra Patil, a social activist from Mumbai, has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) with the Bombay High Court in a bid to impose a ban on ads promoting online gambling in the state. Patil claims advertising rummy is banned under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, 1887.

According to Patil, there is a proliferation of online rummy across various platforms and websites which offer both cash games and tournaments. The central argument in the PIL is that the financial dimension, involving real currency through entry fees and stakes, makes rummy a form of wagering.

Patil says advertising glamorises the activity and falsely portrays it as a quick path to financial gain. He says this is causing gambling addiction. He also noted the influence of celebrity endorsements, including prominent figures from cricket and Bollywood.

The PIL also draws attention to actions taken by several other Indian states, including Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Nagaland, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Telangana, and Karnataka, which have enacted laws to ban online rummy, classifying it as a form of gambling.

In August the national Ministry of Information and Broadcasting released a directive that ordered the immediate cessation of ads related to gambling products. The advisory covered newspapers, television channels, online news outlets and advertisement companies and social media platforms.