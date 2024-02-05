India: Telangana authorities warn of lottery prize scams

The Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) reported 15 cases of lottery-related scams in January.

India.- Authorities in Telangana have warned the public to be vigilant against lottery-related scams. The Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) says it received 15 complaints in January related to scams charging people to supposedly help them to redeem nonexistent lottery winnings through an e-commerce platform.

The TSCSB, launched in May 2023, says it has addressed 733 cases associated with the online store Meesho. Victims collectively lost 2.9 crore, but the bureau froze 36 lakh.

According to The Times of India, in one instance a businessman was told he had won a Honda Amaze car in a lottery. Initially required to register with a small amount, he ended up paying 17 lakh for various charges like redemption fees, registration, insurance, tax clearance and transportation.

Authorities noted a shift in tactics, as scammers now employ both physical letters and WhatsApp messages. TSCSB director Shikha Goel warned that they exploit the names of popular shopping and e-commerce platforms like Meesho, Amazon, and Flipkart. Goel advised users not to respond to communications from unknown sources.

