India: police swoop on three alleged online betting operations

The three operations allegedly took bets on IPL matches.

India.- The Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) claims to have dismantled three illegal online betting networks that were taking bets on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. Officers conducted three raids.

In the first, police seized Rs 60 lakh in cash and Rs 32 lakh in bank accounts along with two mobile phones. Police commissioner Stephen Ravindra said the business targeted was operated by a man named Podapati Narsing Rao, who used phones to operate gambling apps such as Vajra777.com, Metro Exchange, and Varma777. Two men, Ganapathi Reddy and Srinivas Raju, are still being sought.

In the second raid, conducted by the Rajendranagar SOT and Rajendranagar police, Vegesina Ravi Raju and Bhupatiraju Prasad Raju were arrested for allegedly using betting apps to arrange illegal online betting from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Rs 71.5 million in cash, 17 mobile phones, and two laptops were seized, along with Rs 7.35 crore from bank accounts.

In the third raid, the Balanagar SOT and the Narsingi police arrested Vinod Kumar for allegedly placing bets via online betting apps like National Exchange9 and Topaz777.com. Two men are being sought.

Police claim to have found records of transactions made through PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm at the location. Rs 7.5 lakh in cash, 17 mobile phones, a tablet, a router, and a laptop were seized.

Police commissioner Ravindra warned the public to be cautious of illegal online betting apps.

A week ago, police in Delhi arrested seven people in connection with alleged online betting on IPL matches. They allegedly used international platforms such as Bullet and Tiger 24×7 to place bets.

In April, nine people, aged between 18 and 35, were arrested in Pune, Maharashtra, for allegedly taking bets on the cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at Bramha Aangan in Kondhwa.