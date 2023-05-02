7 arrested in Delhi over IPL betting

Those arrested allegedly used international platforms such as Bullet and Tiger 24×7.

India.- Police in Delhi have arrested seven people in connection with alleged online betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. They allegedly used international platforms such as Bullet and Tiger 24×7 to place bets.

The accused were identified as Rajat aka Ravi Babbar, Mohit Batra, Jatin, Shekhar Pal, Pawan Kumar, Ashok Kumar, and Chanakya Babbar, all residents of Delhi. They’re accused of using illegal online betting applications to display international betting rates while steaming matches.

According to Daijiworld, police seized 31 smartphones, three laptops and other items. Officers have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

In April, nine people, aged between 18 and 35, were arrested in Pune, Maharashtra, for allegedly taking bets on the cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at Bramha Aangan in Kondhwa.