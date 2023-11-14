India: 9 arrested for alleged Cricket World Cup betting

Police in Karnataka made the arrests during the England vs Pakistan ICC World Cup match.

India.- Police in Hubli and Dharwad, Karnataka, have arrested nine people allegedly linked to cricket betting. Officers say seven cases have been registered following the England vs Pakistan ICC World Cup match on Saturday. The arrests made in simultaneous raids led to the seizure of ₹29,610 in cash and two mobile handsets.

Meanwhile, a report by the Think Change Forum (TCF) has estimated that tax authorities in India are losing Rs 3.9 lakh crore (US$48.8bn) annually to illegal betting and gambling websites. The report suggests the illegal offshore betting market is now valued at approximately Rs 8.2 lakh crore, with an annual growth rate of 30 per cent.