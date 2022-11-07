India: 8 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Police say there will be more raids in Salem Tabri.

Police seized Rs 6.03 lakh, playing cards and other items.

India.- Police have arrested eight people in relation to alleged illegal gambling in Salem Tabri, Punjab. Those arrested are aged between 29 and 55. Police seized Rs 6.03 lakh, playing cards and other items.

Commissioner of police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma and ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran told Tribune India the police team had received a tip that a group of people were gambling at a location in Salem. Kaur Sran said that seven of the eight suspects had no previous criminal record. One had been released on bail over charges relating to murders in 2016 and 2019.

The ADCP said police intend to continue operations against gambling in the city.

Elsewhere, police in Manipur’s Imphalsi district destroyed more than 3,160 items of gambling materials worth over Rs 1m. The materials had been seized in a series of raids against illegal gambling on a dice game known locally as “lagao khouba” during the Diwali and Ningol Chakouba festival period.

Meanwhile, police in Karnataka arrested 18 people in Bengaluru for alleged betting on cricket. Officers seized Rs 4,68,200 in cash and 17 mobile phones. Further investigation is underway.