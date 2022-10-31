India: police destroy over 3,160 lagao khouba items

The police stations that seized the most gambling materials received awards.

The gambling materials were seized in a series of raids against illegal gambling during the festive season.

India.- Police in Manipur’s Imphalsi district have destroyed more than 3,160 items of gambling materials worth over Rs 1m. The materials had been seized in a series of raids against illegal gambling on a dice game known locally as “lagao khouba” during the Diwali and Ningol Chakouba festival period.

The police departments that confiscated the most material have received awards. The Imphal police station was awarded Rs 20,000 after seizing 88 sets of lagao materials (528 pieces). Mayang Imphal police station received a cash award of Rs 15,000 for a haul of 53 lagao materials (318 pieces). Rs 10,000 was awarded to Sekmai police station for 50 sets (300 pieces).

Elsewhere, police in Karnataka last week arrested 18 people in Bengaluru for alleged betting on cricket. Officers seized Rs 4,68,200 in cash and 17 mobile phones. Further investigation is underway.