India: 6 arrested in Gurugram for alleged online gambling

Police in Gurugram have arrested six people.

The accused were allegedly running an online gambling operation on several sites.

India.- The cyber crime police station in South Gurugram has arrested six people over alleged an online gambling operation. Those arrested, identified as Karan, Shaanu, Gulshan, Shaan-e-Alam, Dilsher, and Chanderpal, were apprehended in a residential area in Gurugram’s Sector-71.

Acting on a tip-off received by Shahid Ahmad, in charge of the Cyber Police Station, the police team conducted a raid at a flat in Sector-71. Police seized seven mobile phones and a laptop. They suspect the operation had been running for five months on sites betbhai9.com, sky1exchange.com, cricbet99.com, laser247.com, play247.win, betbhai.com, and dil999.com.

Vipin Ahlawat, ACP Cyber Crime, says that a first information report (FIR) has been registered against the suspects under Section 419, 420 IPC & 13 Gambling Act, 66D IT Act.

