India: 45 arrested for illegal gambling

Police in Berhampur have arrested 45 people in a series of raids against illegal gambling.

India.- Police have arrested 45 people on suspicion of gambling in a series of raids in Odishas Berhampur, Ganjam district. Officers have seized more than Rs 1 lakh, 40 mobile phones and 77 motorcycles. Police warned that raids will be more intense in the coming days.

Police from Sardar police station arrested nine people and seized Rs 19,200 in a raid in Ankuspur. Eight were arrested and Rs 48,850 seized in Premnagar by Badabazaar police, who also attested 14 in Phulasundari Sahi and 13 in Haridakhandi. Seven were arrested in Hosainnuagoan and eight in Gopalpur.

Earlier this week, police in Patiala arrested 13 people for alleged illegal gambling in Sanauri Adda. They claim that those arrested were gambling at a store that was being used to sell fake state lottery tickets.

The suspects allegedly deceived people by offering government lottery tickets. Those arrested were allegedly caught gambling with money earned from selling fake tickets.

Previously, police in Aurangabad arrested 32 people in a raid on an alleged illegal gambling operation located in the basement of a hotel. Police seized gambling materials, cash, mobile phones and other items worth Rs 3.10 lakh.