India: 3 arrested over IPL betting in Punjab

Three people were arrested in Ludhiana.

India.- Police in Ludhiana have arrested three people for allegedly taking bets on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. The accused, Sagar Kakkar, Rahul Ghai, and Deepak Jain, were allegeldy working from a rented apartment in Cross Wind flats. Police conducted a raid on Wednesday night (May 4) following a tip-off.

Police seized two laptops, six mobile phones, and ₹12,500 in cash . According to the Hindustan Times, those arrested were accepting bets on IPL matches and keeping records of bets on their laptops. They also received bets on their mobile phones.

They have been charged with violating Sections 420, and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 13A, 3, and 67 of the Gambling Act.

Earlier this week, police in Delhi arrested seven people in connection with alleged online betting on IPL matches. In April, nine people, aged between 18 and 35, were arrested in Pune, Maharashtra, for allegedly taking bets on the cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at Bramha Aangan in Kondhwa.